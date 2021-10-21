Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Hundreds gather on Primrose Hill to mourn Nicole Hurley

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:42 AM October 21, 2021   
nicole hurley candles memorial

A candlelight vigil in memory of Nicole Hurley has taken place on Primrose Hill - Credit: Lorie Hoeving

An "emotional" Primrose Hill candlelight vigil has been held in memory of Nicole Hurley.

The mother-of-four was stabbed to death in Broxwood Way on October 10. Jason Bell, 40, has been charged with her murder.

The vigil held last night (October 20) saw up to 300 mourners gather at the Kingsland Estate, where Nicole lived.

Neighbour Lorie Hoeving, whose children go to school with Nicole's kids, called the event "very sad and sombre".

She told the Ham&High: "It was a very emotional evening that's hard to put into words. It's scary that this death happened right beside us.

"How can this happen in my neighbourhood? I see this family every day. They are sweet, well-cared for kids, and I would have never guessed anything was happening at home.

crowd in Primrose Hill

Hundreds of people attended the vigil to pay their respects to Nicole Hurley - Credit: Lorie Hoeving

You may also want to watch:

"I would have loved to reach out and help if I had known. There's so much of this going on, and I worry how I'm meant to keep my own daughters safe."

Standing on the steps outside his 37-year-old daughter's home, Nicole's father Tom spoke surrounded by flowers which had been left.

Most Read

  1. 1 Primrose Hill candlelight vigil to celebrate life of Nicole Hurley
  2. 2 'Let's save The Victoria pub in Highgate'
  3. 3 Tributes paid to Primrose Hill mother-of-four as fundraiser launched
  1. 4 Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley in Primrose Hill
  2. 5 Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu
  3. 6 'Important for mental health': Royal Free commits to maintaining new gardens
  4. 7 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
  5. 8 Famous Hampstead Heath love swan Mrs Newbie dies
  6. 9 Koko to return with extra venues and community spaces for musicians
  7. 10 Home of the Week: Refurbished three storey, five bedroom family home for sale in Finchley

The family led a minute of silence in Nicole's memory, and said they were "overwhelmed" with the turnout at the vigil.

The crowd then walked together to the top of Primrose Hill, where the family's priest, Father Terry Murray, spoke and led prayers.

People placed candles around a photo of Nicole on a park bench, and her children spoke about their "wonderful" mother.

Previously, members of the community laid tributes of candles and flowers outside Nicole's home, and a fundraiser to raise money for the funeral and other associated costs has already raised over £40,000.

crowds Primrose Hill

Crowds gathered at the top of Primrose Hill to pay tribute to the mother-of-four. - Credit: Lorie Hoeving

Extra money will be used to support Nicole's children, who have been described as "bright, ambitious, curious and generous".

Neighbour Brigitte Clements, who set up the fundraiser, said: "We feel great sadness and shock. Nicole was a lovely person – super friendly, really nice.

"The kids are always out running around. They are an absolute joy. They help build our planters, they go above and beyond to help. They are still at school and keep their heads down.

"They are great and that's a testament to Nicole as a mother. She was 100% devoted to them."

To donate visit uk.gf.me/v/c/vwxn/in-memory-of-nicole-hurley

crowd in Primrose Hill

Nicole Hurley's family spoke to the large crowd outside her home - Credit: Lorie Hoeving

Nicole Hurley vigil

The police attended the vigil to guide mourners through Primrose Hill - Credit: Lorie Hoeving

crowd in Primrose Hill

Mourners walked through Primrose Hill holding candles - Credit: Lorie Hoeving

Primrose Hill News
St John's Wood News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Skye

Hampstead Heath

'Forever grateful': Community steps up after man's dog dies on the Heath

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Coldplay's Chris Martin performs a tribute to George Michael on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2

Climate Emergency

Coldplay to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
car on fire

Muswell Hill man captures picture of car bursting into flames in high...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Frognal House, Charles de Gaulle's former abode, is on the market 

Charles de Gaulle's old Hampstead home on sale for £15m

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon