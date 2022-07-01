Fences and padlocks at Primrose Hill once again

Gates are used to lock up Primrose Hill overnight on the weekends - Credit: Sally Patterson

Fences will go up at Primrose Hill, which will be locked on weekend evenings once again.

An increase in antisocial behaviour and noise complaints has been reported and Royal Parks said it will install temporary fencing at the entrances.

At the start of the pandemic, in April 2020, fencing was first used to close the park on weekends.

A Royal Parks’ spokesperson said on Friday: "Due to antisocial behaviour and noise disturbances which have been reported recently on Primrose Hill, the park will close to the public from 10pm this Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening until 6am the following morning.

“We plan to install temporary fencing at park entrances. We hope that this short-term solution will help put an end to the disruptive behaviour we have been witnessing recently but we will continue to work closely with the police to keep the situation under review.

Gates are used to lock up Primrose Hill overnight on the weekends - Credit: Sally Patterson

"Being in a park after closing time is a criminal office. Enforcement of the law is a matter for the Metropolitan Police.

“We will monitor the situation over the next few weeks.

“As always, we urge all visitors to be mindful of others and to respect the park and local residents.”