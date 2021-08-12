Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Cyclist seriously injured in Primrose Hill lorry collision

Sam Volpe

Published: 2:15 PM August 12, 2021   
A cyclist was hit by a lorry at the junction between Primrose Hill Road and Adelaide Road

A cyclist was hit by a lorry at the junction between Primrose Hill Road and Adelaide Road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in the early hours of this morning in Primrose Hill. 

A man aged in his 60s is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after a lorry collided with him at around 6am. 

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

The Met is now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward to assist with their investigation. 

The man was cycling at the junction of Primrose Hill Road and Adelaide Road at the time of the incident. His next of kin have been informed. 

If you can help, call the Met's incident room on 020 8246 9820. Alternatively, witnesses can call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 1170/12Aug.

