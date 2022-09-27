Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Police seek man after reports of sexual offences on trains

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:15 PM September 27, 2022
Police wish to speak to this man

Police wish to speak to this man - Credit: BTP

Police have released an image of a person they wish to speak to after two women reported a man masturbating on London trains.

Officers are investigating allegations of two incidents in two days.

On August 29, shortly after 6am, a report was made by a woman of an offence on a train from East Croydon to London Bridge, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The following day, at around 9.15pm, it is alleged a man followed a woman on a train from West Hampstead to Bedford and again carried out a sexual act.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or has any further information, should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200088600.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

British Transport Police
Women's Safety
West Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Don't Miss

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day

Hampstead Heath

Major makeover planned for Parliament Hill Lido

Hannah Neary, LDRS

Logo Icon
Monsoon and Rajdoot have both been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year

Food and Drink

Hampstead and Dartmouth Park curry houses nominated for award

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Townsend Yard and Shepherds Cottage

Planning and Development

Council unable to withdraw planning permission despite new fire concerns

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
(Left-right) Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper attend

Music

'It had to be Bowie': Musicians and fans gather as icon is celebrated

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon