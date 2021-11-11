Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Camden have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify and speak to - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Camden have released a new CCTV image of a man they would like to identify and speak to about the investigation.

The victim reported she had been raped by a man in an alleyway off Camden High Street just after 11.30pm on October 2.

The woman, who had left a nightclub to go and get some food at a kebab shop across the road, was followed by the man, according to Scotland Yard.

He talked to her in the shop and groped her.

Although she tried to move away numerous times, he did not leave her alone, and when she left the shop, he followed her into an alleyway and allegedly raped her.

Last month police released images of a man they wanted to identify, and have now renewed their appeal.

Investigating officer, Det Const Max Orange, said: “Our investigation is progressing, however we really need the public to help us identify this man.

"I am confident that someone knows who this man is and we need you to come forward either to the police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

"The most important thing is telling us what you know.

“I know that there are heightened concerns about violence against women in our city and we are working tirelessly to solve this crime and bring the person responsible to justice.

"Officers are continuing to support the victim as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7877/20OCT.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.