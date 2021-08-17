Estate shooting 'gang related' as police open review amid complaints

Published: 10:26 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 10:53 AM August 17, 2021

Police say the victims of the shooting in Clarence Gardens were not the intended targets - Credit: Google

Police say the shooting on the Regents Park Estate was “gang related” – as the Met opens a review into its response following residents’ complaints.

Camden Council and the police have faced questions after four people were hospitalised from a shooting at a gathering in Clarence Gardens on Saturday (August 14).

The Met – which said on Sunday that shots were fired "indiscriminately" into the crowd – now says investigators believe those injured "were not the intended targets".

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Detective Superintendent Caroline Haines, acting BCU commander for Camden and Islington, said: “Like many members of the community I am shocked by this incident and my thoughts are with the friends and family of those injured.

“I know that the local community have understandably been deeply unsettled by this and I want to reassure residents that our investigation is continuing at pace.

“We are progressing various lines of enquiry and we are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice. Local residents should expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as we continue our work.

“I know that there is concern within the local community about a barbecue which took place in the hours prior to the shooting. I want to be clear – we are working to answer these questions as a priority.”

The Met’s review will look into its initial response prior to the shooting, with a public meeting organised for Tuesday (August 17).

Camden Council said it believes the estate’s CCTV was working, following a resident’s complaint that it failed. Police say they are working with the local authority over the functionality of the CCTV.

The council, which faced noise complaints from residents on the day, said the barbecue was an unlicensed event that did not have permission from the council.

Cllr Georgia Gould, the town hall leader, said: “We are incredibly distressed that this shocking act of violence happened in our Camden community and it is deeply sad that four people are in hospital. My thoughts are with them, their family and friends.”

Anyone with footage of the incident and/or any information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7619/14 August.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.