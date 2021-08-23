Camden shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Credit: Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Camden.
The 21-year-old was detained by the Metropolitan Police on August 20 in connection with a shooting in Clarence Gardens on the Regents Park Estate on August 14.
It is the fifth arrest since the incident at a large gathering which saw four people hospitalised – a 17-year-old girl, two women aged 19 and 73, and a 28-year-old man.
Three remain in hospital, with their conditions not believed to be life-threatening.
The five people arrested have been bailed until mid-September, while the police investigation continues.
You may also want to watch:
On August 14 a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.
On August 16 two teenagers were arrested. A 16-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent.
Most Read
- 1 POSTPONED: Boy George and David Rodigan Kenwood dates cancelled due to safety concerns
- 2 POSTPONED: Boy George & Culture Club and David Rodigan
- 3 North London's alluring luxury restaurant at a classic car showroom
- 4 Sean Lock remembered: 'He really, really cared about others'
- 5 Double murder: Police seek man after fatal stabbings
- 6 Man in critical condition after Camden High Street collision
- 7 Camden shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- 8 POSTPONED: James and Rag'n'Bone Man Kenwood House dates cancelled over safety concerns
- 9 Arsenal advance in Champions League with win over PSV Eindhoven
- 10 The marbled splendour and menagerie of Whitehall Park
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a firearm with intent.
On August 19 a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.
To provide information or footage call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD7619/14AUG.
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.