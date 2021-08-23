Camden shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Published: 10:37 AM August 23, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM August 23, 2021

Police made a fifth arrest after the Regents Park Estate shooting - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Camden.

The 21-year-old was detained by the Metropolitan Police on August 20 in connection with a shooting in Clarence Gardens on the Regents Park Estate on August 14.

It is the fifth arrest since the incident at a large gathering which saw four people hospitalised – a 17-year-old girl, two women aged 19 and 73, and a 28-year-old man.

Three remain in hospital, with their conditions not believed to be life-threatening.

The five people arrested have been bailed until mid-September, while the police investigation continues.

On August 14 a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

On August 16 two teenagers were arrested. A 16-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a firearm with intent.

On August 19 a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

To provide information or footage call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD7619/14AUG.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.