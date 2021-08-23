Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Camden shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Michael Boniface

Published: 10:37 AM August 23, 2021    Updated: 11:05 AM August 23, 2021
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Camden.  

The 21-year-old was detained by the Metropolitan Police on August 20 in connection with a shooting in Clarence Gardens on the Regents Park Estate on August 14.  

It is the fifth arrest since the incident at a large gathering which saw four people hospitalised – a 17-year-old girl, two women aged 19 and 73, and a 28-year-old man.

Three remain in hospital, with their conditions not believed to be life-threatening.  

The five people arrested have been bailed until mid-September, while the police investigation continues. 

On August 14 a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.  

On August 16 two teenagers were arrested. A 16-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent.  

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a firearm with intent.  

On August 19 a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.  

To provide information or footage call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD7619/14AUG.  

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111. 

