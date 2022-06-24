Police were called to reports of a shooting in Woodchurch Road, n West Hampstead, where two cars had collided - Credit: Google

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the scene of a car crash in West Hampstead.

Officers found a two-vehicle collision on Woodchurch Road after being called there shortly after 7pm yesterday - Thursday, June 23 - to reports of a "firearm discharge".

A Met spokesperson said the occupants of the cars were not at the scene when police, including firearms officers, arrived.

"At this stage, there are no reported injuries and enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether a firearm was discharged," a spokesperson said.

"A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have been made."