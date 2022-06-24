Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Police probe reports of shooting at scene of crash in West Hampstead

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:02 AM June 24, 2022
Police were called to reports of a shooting in Woodchurch Road, n West Hampstead, where two cars had collided

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the scene of a car crash in West Hampstead.

Officers found a two-vehicle collision on Woodchurch Road after being called there shortly after 7pm yesterday - Thursday, June 23 - to reports of a "firearm discharge".

A Met spokesperson said the occupants of the cars were not at the scene when police, including firearms officers, arrived.

"At this stage, there are no reported injuries and enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether a firearm was discharged," a spokesperson said.

"A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have been made."

London Live News
Gun crime
West Hampstead News
Camden News

