Police investigate reported rape of teenager
Published: 2:52 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM August 2, 2021
A police cordon is in place at the bottom of Haverstock Hill after a teenager was allegedly raped.
Police were called to Maitland Park Villas around 10.40pm on Sunday (August 1) to reports of a rape of a 17-year-old.
The girl is being supported by specially trained officers.
Police say their enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
A crime scene remains in place around the junction of Haverstock Hill and Maitland Park Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number CAD 7405/01Aug.
