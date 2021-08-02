Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Police investigate reported rape of teenager

Michael Boniface

Published: 2:52 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 3:06 PM August 2, 2021
A police cordon is in place at the bottom of Haverstock Hill after a teenager was allegedly raped. 

Police were called to Maitland Park Villas around 10.40pm on Sunday (August 1) to reports of a rape of a 17-year-old. 

The girl is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police say their enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

A crime scene remains in place around the junction of Haverstock Hill and Maitland Park Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number CAD 7405/01Aug.

