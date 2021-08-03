Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
E-scooter rider arrested over suspected drug dealing

Michael Boniface

Published: 1:14 PM August 3, 2021   
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JULY 5 File photo dated 29/6/2021 of General view of E-Scooters operated by

A man was initially stopped for riding an e-scooter without a licence - Credit: PA

Police arrested an e-scooter rider in West Hampstead on Saturday for suspected drug dealing and an assault on an emergency worker.

Officers from the Frognal & Fitzjohn’s neighbourhood team stopped a man at around 6pm on July 31 in Hemstal Road for driving an e-scooter without a licence, and on the pavement.

After refusing to provide his name and address, police say a man was found with a “large quantity of suspected Class A drugs” after being taken into custody, leading to arrest for possession with intent to supply.

While in custody the male became verbally and physically abusive to staff, police say. A man was then arrested for assault on an emergency worker, as well as a public order offence.

Police say a man was later charged with driving offences related to an e-scooter and for obstructing police. He has been bailed for suspected drugs offences.

Hemstal Road, where police stopped an e-scooter rider

Hemstal Road, where police stopped an e-scooter rider - Credit: Google

Use of private e-scooters on public roads remains illegal. The Metropolitan Police has raised concerns over London’s trial of e-scooters, which Camden is set to join.

Neighbourhood groups in Hampstead have also raised safety and crime fears over their use.

