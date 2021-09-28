Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Taxi drivers – did you witness a robbery on Camden Road?

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:37 PM September 28, 2021   
Police seized a gun and ammunition in St John's Wood Picture: Met Police

Camden Road moped robbery sees police appeal for witnesses - Credit: Archant

Taxi drivers who may have witnessed an alleged robbery in Camden are being urged to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a robbery in Camden Road, near the junction with Camden Park Road around 7.30pm on September 14.

A man on a moped allegedly attempted to steal a phone from a pedestrian. The police said that after coming off his moped, it is believed the suspect got into a black taxi that was driving southwest along Camden Road.

The taxi turned into Morray Street and dropped the man off at the junction with Agar Grove, police said.

Officers are appealing for the driver of this cab to get in contact as they may hold crucial information that could identify the suspect. The Met said there have been no arrests and that its enquiries continue.

To provide information call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6495/14Sep or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

