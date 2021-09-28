Taxi drivers – did you witness a robbery on Camden Road?

Published: 4:37 PM September 28, 2021

Taxi drivers who may have witnessed an alleged robbery in Camden are being urged to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a robbery in Camden Road, near the junction with Camden Park Road around 7.30pm on September 14.

A man on a moped allegedly attempted to steal a phone from a pedestrian. The police said that after coming off his moped, it is believed the suspect got into a black taxi that was driving southwest along Camden Road.

The taxi turned into Morray Street and dropped the man off at the junction with Agar Grove, police said.

Officers are appealing for the driver of this cab to get in contact as they may hold crucial information that could identify the suspect. The Met said there have been no arrests and that its enquiries continue.

To provide information call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6495/14Sep or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.