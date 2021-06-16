Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Cyclist dies after Crouch End car door crash, police appeal for witnesses

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:39 AM June 16, 2021   
Coleridge Road, Crouch End

Coleridge Road, Crouch End - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died following a crash in Crouch End. 

A 65-year-old woman - who has not been named - was cycling in Coleridge Road when she collided with an open car door on May 28 this year. 

The Met continues to investigate the circumstances around this.

She was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital by paramedics, but died two days later. 

Her next of kin have been informed, and the driver of the parked car is helping police with their enquiries.

A Met spokesperson said: "At this early stage it is believed that no other vehicles were involved in the collision." 

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Coleridge Road runs from the King's Head pub and Costa Coffee toward Coolhurst Tennis Club. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or CCTV is asked to call the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 0208 246 9820.




