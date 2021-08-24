Camden Market stabbing sparks police appeal to find two men

Published: 1:35 PM August 24, 2021

Police want to speak to these two men over an assault in Camden Market in June - Credit: Met Police

Police are hunting for two men in relation to an assault in Camden Market.

A man in his 20s suffered stab injuries in an attack at around 8pm on June 13 at Lock Bridge in the market. Though he fled the scene, he was later chased along the Regent's Canal by the two attackers.

He received assistance from members of Camden Market staff at the time.

The Met has now released images of two men they wish to identify in relation to what happened.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone who can name the men pictured is asked to call the non-emergency police number 101 or tweet the @MetCC account - in both cases using the reference 7436 of June 13, 2021.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity - either though the website crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.