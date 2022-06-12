Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Police appealing to trace this man following Wood Green pub stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:09 PM June 12, 2022
Police appealing for information on pub stabbing at pub in High Road, Wood Green

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with a stabbing at a pub in Wood Green in the early hours of April 10 - Credit: Met Police

Police wish to identify the man pictured as they continue to gather information on a pub stabbing in the Wood Green area.

At 1.58am on the morning of Sunday, April 10, the Met was called to an incident at the junction of High Road and White Hart Lane.

Officers attending found a male, aged in his late teens, suffering from a stab injury to his abdomen.

It was established that the victim and a group of friends had been dancing when another group of males came over and began harassing the females in the victim's party.

The victim intervened and told the group to leave them alone, which resulted in him being stabbed.

Investigating detectives from the North Area basic command unit are asking the public to help identify the individual pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 775/10 Apr. 

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain 100pc anonymous.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Metropolitan Police
Haringey News
North London News

Don't Miss

The roof, first floor and ground floor of a mansion in The Bishops Avenue were destroyed by fire

London Live News

The Bishops Avenue: Billionaires' Row mansion gutted by fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Piccadilly Line tube trains parked up at a depot near Boston Manor tube station in London, as Member

London Live News

Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Camden Lock and market

Retail

Camden Market on sale for £1.5bn after Covid-19 hit footfall and rents

Charles Thomson

person
Tulip Siddiq MP 

Tulip Siddiq

13-year-old sent back to war zone after Home Office ‘refused to process...

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon