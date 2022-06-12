Police wish to speak to this man in connection with a stabbing at a pub in Wood Green in the early hours of April 10 - Credit: Met Police

Police wish to identify the man pictured as they continue to gather information on a pub stabbing in the Wood Green area.

At 1.58am on the morning of Sunday, April 10, the Met was called to an incident at the junction of High Road and White Hart Lane.

Officers attending found a male, aged in his late teens, suffering from a stab injury to his abdomen.

It was established that the victim and a group of friends had been dancing when another group of males came over and began harassing the females in the victim's party.

The victim intervened and told the group to leave them alone, which resulted in him being stabbed.

Investigating detectives from the North Area basic command unit are asking the public to help identify the individual pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 775/10 Apr.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain 100pc anonymous.