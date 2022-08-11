People flouting barbecue ban in Waterlow Park

Waterlow Park is a lesser-known gem away from the bustling Hampstead Heath - Credit: Archant

Despite the fire risk, people have been seen using barbecues in Waterlow Park, ignoring Camden's temporary ban.

Nearby resident Maureen Maguire said she saw three people having barbecues in Waterlow Park on August 6.

"Despite the huge fire risk, barbecues are still being held in Waterlow Park in defiance of huge notices saying 'no barbecues' at the entrances," she said.

"My partner didn’t want me to say anything for fear of reprisals, so I just stood still and glared at them. They glared back."

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that members of our community are putting these wonderful spaces, and potentially nearby homes, at risk at this time."

Camden has temporarily banned the use of barbecues in its parks and green spaces and said "it is crucial that visitors to our parks adhere to this ban to avoid increasing any risks of fire" and to protect the land.

The council said its grounds maintenance contractor has a member of staff at Waterlow Park speaking to anyone ignoring the ban "and the vast majority of these respond to being engaged directly".

People who witness barbecue use in a park are asked to tell Camden's Community Safety team where patrols are needed via communitysafety@camden.gov.uk or 0207 974 2915 Monday to Friday