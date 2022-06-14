Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Parents deny inflicting fatal head injury on 10-week-old daughter

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:23 PM June 14, 2022
Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell are on trial at Wood Green Crown Court

Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell are on trial at Wood Green Crown Court accused of the murder of their 10-week-old daughter, Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George - Credit: PA

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care against the wishes of hospital staff.

On January 31, 2018, Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George died after suffering 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury.

Lily-Mai's injuries were allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of parents Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, who deny her murder.

The pair - both 25 - have also pleaded not guilty manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty.

They are currently on trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

A jury was told that the 10-week-old was initially taken to North Middlesex Hospital for treatment on January 31, before being transferred to Great Ormond Street hospital where she tragically died two days later.

Concerns had previously been raised over the ability of Saint George and Hurrell - of Enfield and Alvaston respectively - to care for their daughter.

Addressing jurors today - Tuesday, June 14 - prosecutor Sally O’Neill QC said: “It is the Crown’s case that these two defendants, Lily-Mai’s parents, were responsible for her death and that these fatal injuries were caused to Lily-Mai by forceful shaking shortly before that 999 call only six days after she had been discharged into their care.”

The pair had been housed at a flat in Duckett’s Green while Lily-Mai was still in Barnet Hospital, having been born prematurely at 31 weeks.

Theresa Ferguson, a social worker with Haringey Child and Family Services, was allocated the case in light of the concerns expressed.

However, Ms O'Neill asserted that the decision to discharge the baby was made after a meeting Saint George stormed out of due to “anger issues".

The prosecutor claimed that "almost all of the professionals at the hospital" were opposed to that decision.

Question marks had reportedly been raised over the parents' ability to meet their daughter's "emotional, developmental and physical needs".

"Nonetheless, the decision was made to discharge the baby into the care of her parents and the hospital had to accept that and deal with the situation as best they could," added Ms O'Neill.

The trial, which is due to last up to five weeks, continues.

