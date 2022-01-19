Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Ex-manager admits defrauding Paddington Sports Club

Published: 4:49 PM January 19, 2022
Southwark Crown Court

Daniel Enaholo is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on February 14 - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

The ex-manager of a sports club in Maida Vale, has plead guilty to defrauding the centre out of more than £50,000. 

Daniel Enaholo, 46, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 17 charged with defrauding Paddington Sports Club in Castellain Road.

He was accused of committing the offence for over four years, from June 2015 to December 2019, and to have made a net gain for himself of more than £130,000. 

The financial loss to the club was less however as some of that money was used to pay suppliers. 

Enaholo is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on February 14. 

In a statement, Paddington Sports Club said: “This is the culmination of a two-year police investigation, supported by the club, following Mr Enaholo’s departure from PSC in December 2019. 

“Since these events, PSC has worked closely with police and banking fraud experts to implement robust monetary protection policies and processes to protect the club going forward.” 

The Crown Prosecution Service has been contacted for comment. 

