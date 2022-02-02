Old Bailey: Pair accused of murdering Islington teen Alex Smith in Camden
- Credit: Archant
Two men accused of murdering a teenager from Islington have appeared before the Old Bailey this morning.
Siyad Mohamud, 23, and Tariq Monteiro, 21, allegedly fled the country after 16-year-old Alex Smith was fatally stabbed in 2019 on the Regent's Park Estate in Camden.
The defendants were arrested in Kenya's capital Nairobi before being brought back to the UK on January 31 to be charged.
Alex was found fatally wounded in Munster Square, off Euston Road on August 12, 2019.
Mohamud and Monteiro are allegedly part of a gang who hunted, found, and chased the teenager into the square.
Monteiro is accused of having a large knife and stabbing the victim.
Two people have already been convicted of Alex's murder.
Today - Wednesday, February 2 - Mohamud appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison.
His co-defendant was not in court due to illness.
Judge Alexia Durran set a plea hearing for April 20.
She remanded the defendants, of no fixed address, in to custody.