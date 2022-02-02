Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Old Bailey: Pair accused of murdering Islington teen Alex Smith in Camden

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:54 PM February 2, 2022
Updated: 12:55 PM February 2, 2022
Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year.

Islington teen Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed in Camden in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Two men accused of murdering a teenager from Islington have appeared before the Old Bailey this morning.

Siyad Mohamud, 23, and Tariq Monteiro, 21, allegedly fled the country after 16-year-old Alex Smith was fatally stabbed in 2019 on the Regent's Park Estate in Camden.

The defendants were arrested in Kenya's capital Nairobi before being brought back to the UK on January 31 to be charged.

Alex was found fatally wounded in Munster Square, off Euston Road on August 12, 2019.

Mohamud and Monteiro are allegedly part of a gang who hunted, found, and chased the teenager into the square.

Monteiro is accused of having a large knife and stabbing the victim.

Two people have already been convicted of Alex's murder.

Today - Wednesday, February 2 - Mohamud appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison.

His co-defendant was not in court due to illness.

Judge Alexia Durran set a plea hearing for April 20.

She remanded the defendants, of no fixed address, in to custody.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Islington News
Camden News

