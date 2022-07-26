Bexley Magistrates Court in Bexleyheath, Kent, where Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, appeared to face charges under the Modern Slavery Act - Credit: PA

A man has been charged over an alleged plot to harvest a man’s kidney so it could be given to a Nigerian politician's daughter.

Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, is charged under the Modern Slavery Act with arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man with a view to him being exploited between August last year and this May.

A second charge alleges he conspired with Ike Ekweremadu to arrange or facilitate the travel of the man with a view to him being exploited.

It is alleged Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a district senator and lawyer, and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, brought the man from Nigeria to the UK.

He is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead.

Ike Ekweremadu is charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, while his wife is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

The couple deny wrongdoing.

Obeta’s case was heard by Bexley magistrates on July 13, and all three defendants, who are in custody, are due to appear at the Old Bailey on August 4.