Here's a round-up of some of the offenders who were jailed or convicted across north London last month:

Jailed: Kenneth Solomon-Ngua

Kenneth Solomon-Ngua who has been jailed for attempted murder of a man in Finsbury Park - Credit: Met Police

This knifeman tried to stab to death a father-of-three in Finsbury Park who he wrongly believed was a police officer.

During sentencing, the Old Bailey heard Solomon-Ngua was out on bail for possessing a knife at the time and was also breaching bail conditions by being in the area he attacked the man.

The 20-year-old repeatedly stabbed the victim - who was on his way to pick up his children - in broad daylight near to Manor House tube station on December 1, 2018.

The victim was hospitalised for two weeks after suffering stab wounds to his chest, jaw and neck and a collapsed lung.

Solomon-Ngua, of Holly Park, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury in November and jailed for 15 years on January 10.

Convicted: Tahra Ahmed

Admed claimed on social media that Grenfell Tower victims were “burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice”.

The 51-year-old, of Lansdowne Road in Tottenham, posted “virulently” antisemitic conspiracy theories on Facebook - with one sent days after the tragic fire that killed 72 people.

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for eight hours to find her guilty of two charges of stirring up racial hatred by publishing written material.

Her posts in January and June 2017 linked Grenfell to an antisemitic conspiracy surrounding the 9/11 terror attacks in New York in 2001, the court heard.

Ahmed - who denied wrongdoing, arguing her posts were political rather than antisemitic - is due to be sentenced on February 11.

Jailed: Steven and Bradley Allison, and Ti-Reece Taylor

Hackney 18-year-olds Steven and Bradley Allison and Ti-Reece Taylor were jailed for the attack - Credit: Met Police

These teenagers from Hackney stabbed a 16-year-old boy six times in the Woodberry Down area near Finsbury Park.

By studying related drill music videos, officers discovered that the stabbing was a revenge attack linked to gangs.

During a search of an address in Hackney, police found half of a knife that had been used in the attack as well as the clothes the 18-year-old attackers had been wearing.

Twin brothers Steven and Bradley Allison, both of Moreton Close, and Ti-Reece Taylor, of Daubeney Road, each pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They were jailed for five years; five years and seven months; and four years and six months, respectively.

Jailed: Tyreese Annan, Mizuki Brown and Abdul Gaffer

Mizuki Brown, 25, of Margery Street in Clerkenwell, Islington and Tottenham 20-year-old Tyreese Annan were convicted of manslaughter - Credit: Met Police

These men were responsible for killing a student, which sparked the tit-for-tat shooting of a “gentle giant” with no gang affiliations.

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was fatally stabbed in the leg by Annan and Brown in Russell Road, near Seven Sisters tube station, on May 13, 2020.

A reprisal attack in Haringey five days later mistakenly targeted Chad Gordon, a shy and quiet 27-year-old with autism, who lived next door to the intended targets: friends of Mr Ebrahim’s killers.

Brown, 25, of Margery Street in Clerkenwell, Islington and Tottenham 20-year-old Annan were found guilty of Mr Ebrahim's manslaughter following an Old Bailey trial and were jailed for 11 and 12 years respectively.

Gaffer, 25, of Marquis Road in Camden, admitted the charge having driven the killers to and from the scene and was sentenced to eight years and three months.

Jailed: Reece Bailey and Azemema Ewubare

Reece Bailey of no fixed address and Azemema Ewubare of Well Street in Hackney, both 30, were jailed for the robberies - Credit: Met Police

These two men were jailed - and a third was sectioned - after violently robbing three people on Mare Street in Hackney.

A wounded victim, who called police around 3am on July 12, 2020, told officers that a group of men were going around stabbing people and had stolen his bicycle.

Bailey, 30, of no fixed address was jailed for 18 years after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Ewubare, 30, of Well Street in Hackney, got one year and 10 months behind bars after pleading guilty to robbery.

The third man involved - Dorlan Stewart, 28, of Ridley Road in Dalston - was sentenced to a section 37/41 hospital order under the Mental Health Act after also pleading guilty to robbery.

Jailed: Gregory Scott

This "reckless and selfish" disqualified driver seriously injured a 12-year-old girl in a hit-and-run in Islington.

The 58-year-old was reversing a grey Range Rover the wrong way along Ashbrook Road on June 20, 2019, when he collided with the girl who was walking home from school.

She was dragged underneath the rear wheels of the vehicle and became trapped, before Scott stopped and freed her then sped away.

The Met says the young girl continues to receive treatment for her injuries.

Scott, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 21 after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving for 11 and a half years and will have to pass an extended test before being allowed to drive again.

Guilty: Hasan Ekinci and Ahmet Budak

Hackney men Hasan Ekinci, 41, of King Edward Road and Ahmet Budak, 35, of Balcorne Street were convicted of weapons offences - Credit: Met Police

These Hackney men were done for firearms offences after police found four handguns in a car and a Glock firearm in a kitchen and a Taser in a wardrobe.

Police had been watching a business premises in Homerton when they saw Ekinci, 41, put a brown paper bag in the boot of a car, which was being driven by Budak, 35.

After following the car to Gale Street in Dagenham, armed officers found four Sig Sauer P226 handguns and 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the boot and arrested the two men.

Police found further weapons at properties linked to the men at Walthamstow and Hackney.

Budak, 35, of Balcorne Street, who was found guilty last month following a trial, was jailed for seven years and nine months for possession of firearms on January 28.

Ekinci, 41, of King Edward Road, pleaded guilty to possession of firearms with intent to endanger life or cause another to do so - he will be sentenced at a later date.

Convicted: Sayeef Hasnain

The serving Met special constable has been handed a community order after being convicted of assault by beating.

Designated detention officer Sayeef Hasnain, who is also attached to the Central East command unit covering Hackney and Tower Hamlets, was found guilty of assaulting a man in custody while on duty in June 2020.

Hasnain struck the man, who was handcuffed and accompanied by three officers, in the face after he refused to have his fingerprints taken.

He was convicted on January 12 and received a 12-month community order to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Hasnain was also ordered to pay court costs of £930 and a victim surcharge of £85.