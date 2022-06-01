Some of the people from north London who were jailed in May - Credit: Met Police

Here's a round-up of 10 offenders from across north London who were jailed in May.

Fahim Rahman and Sheikh Dibba

Islington men Fahim Rahman, 34, of Moreland Street and Sheikh Dibba, 21, of Central Street - Credit: Metropolitan Police

These two gunmen fired 13 shots in a Hackney children's play park at innocent people they mistakenly believed to be rival gang members.

The Islington pair left three people with life-changing injuries during the “motivated and planned” attack on Homerton High Street on October 11, 2020.

A jury found Dibba, 21, of Central Street, and Rahman, 34, of Moreland Street, guilty of three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm following a three-week trial at the Old Bailey.

Dibba was jailed for 35 years and Rahman for 27 years, at the same court on May 4.

Amy Goldfinch, Dejah Henriques and Peter Okunzuwa

Amy Goldfinch of Church End, Dejah Henriques of Homerton and Peter Okunzuwa of Lower Clapton were jailed - Credit: Essex Police

These three dealers from north London helped supply Class A drugs into Chelmsford and Colchester in Essex.

Goldfinch, 28, ran the Max line with instruction from a man in prison, who was jailed for drug offences in 2020, while Okunzuwa, 32, helped supply crack cocaine into Colchester through the Captain line.

Henriques, 23, headed up the TJ line, which dealt crack cocaine and heroin in Chelmsford, while also helping Goldfinch with the Max line.

They were jailed on May 6 after each admitting two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Goldfinch, of Church Road, Church End was sentenced to nine years; Okunzuwa of Lea Bridge Road in Lower Clapton was jailed for six years and nine months; and Henriques, of Digby Road in Homerton, got seven and a half years.

David Musins

David Musins - Credit: MPS

Musins was an "active" member of the banned far-right group National Action.

The 36-year-old, of Creighton Avenue, Muswell Hill admitted to belonging to a proscribed organisation in March and was jailed for three years at the Old Bailey on May 27.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC said the circumstances made it hard to come to any other view than to conclude that Musins was "fully immersed in the ideology of the group".

His involvement - over a period from around March 2016 to September 2017 - included attending the London branch of National Action, as well as events held in Derbyshire, Darlington and Swindon.

Junior Pelius Britto

Kilburn man Junior Pelius Britto, 27, was jailed for eight years - Credit: Met Police

This Kilburn man, 27, was linked to eight knifepoint robberies in the St John’s Wood area involving a stolen Audi S3.

The car was used to find and follow potential victims, particularly people wearing high-value watches, in a series of incidents between March and July 2019.

Police say property was stolen from the victims, who were threatened with a large hunting knife and sometimes an imitation firearm.

Britto was jailed for eight years at Isleworth Crown Court on May 27, having been found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Chinonye David Anyiam

Chinonye David Anyiam was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment on Friday - May 27 - for his part in a brawl in Hackney - Credit: Met Police

Anyiam was involved in a weapons fight on the Kingsgate Estate last year.

The fight on the night of June 7 reportedly involved weapons including machetes and a suspected firearm.

The 25-year-old from Hackney was handed a two-and-a-half year jail term for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on May 27, two weeks after being convicted.

Anop Singh

Anop Singh, 31, of Clapton, Hackney was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and a separate count of dangerous driving - Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Speeding driver Singh killed an elderly pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Tottenham in 2017.

John "Frank” Heneghan, 72, was left critically injured after he was struck by a car driven by the 31-year-old, who then told a series of lies in a bid to distance himself from the collision.

Singh, of Jessam Avenue in Upper Clapton was found guilty of perverting the course of justice in March 2021.

He was given court bail after the jury could not reach an agreement regarding a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Singh was convicted of that offence and a separate charge of dangerous driving on May 11 and jailed for 14 years two days later at Wood Green Crown Court.

Jardel Jones

Jardel Jones, 21, of Homerton Terrace was jailed for 21 years - Credit: Met Police

This Homerton man chased and stabbed a teenager in the back in Lower Clapton after going out looking for a rival gang member to attack.

A court heard Jones carried out at the attack on the afternoon of June 17, 2020 as part of a "gang rideout" to the Gilpin Square area.

The 21-year-old of Homerton Terrace was found guilty of conspiracy to murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon – specifically, a knife and a corrosive substance - following a trial last month.

He was jailed for a total of 21 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on May 24, with the sentences for each offence will be served at the same time.