Some of the north London offenders who were jailed in March - Credit: Met Police

Here's a round-up of 15 north London offenders who were jailed last month:

James Frimpong

James Frimpong, of Dalston Lane, Hackney, who has been jailed for possession of three firearms - Credit: Met Police

This Hackney drug dealer had three guns and live ammunition in his bedroom - and crack cocaine and heroine in the kitchen - when police searched his property.

Frimpong, 31, was arrested near his Daltson Lane home on suspicion of possessing a prohibited firearm during a covert police operation.

When police tried to search his home, he warned his flatmates, and told his housemates in the Ghanaian language Tiwi to remove the guns before they were found.

But officers uncovered his stash of weapons and ammunition, as well as the drugs and related paraphernalia.

Frimpong was jailed for 10 years and 10 months - including 15 months activated from two previous suspended sentences.

Dorin Varga

This violent sex attacker from Wembley targeted a lone woman on a bus as she made her way home after a night out.

Varga, of Victoria Avenue, sat beside his victim on the N18 bus on August 8, 2020, before touching and kissing her despite her protests.

The woman had previously rejected the 35-year-old's advances at the Green Man pub in High Street, Harlesden.

When she got off the bus around 4am in Hilltop Avenue, Stonebridge, Varga followed her and smashed her head against a brick wall, repeatedly punched her in the face and tried to rape her.

Varga was given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of eight years' imprisonment.

Bhoniefas Rexson

Bhoniefas Rexson who stabbed Gedeon Ngwendema to death at Brent Cross shopping centre - Credit: Met Police

The teenage rapper stabbed a gang rival to death at Brent Cross shopping centre.

Rexson, 19, fatally stabbed Gedeon Ngwendema in the chest on May 4 last year.

The “committed” gang member had been due to go on trial for the murder of the 21-year-old, but admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.

Rexson, of Buck Lane in Kingsbury, was jailed for 14 years - with a further four to be served on extended licence.

Jorge Correia

Jorge Correia, 24, of Hawthorn Road, London, has been jailed for more than three years after setting up a drugs base inside a vulnerable man's home - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Correia used a vulnerable man's home in Ely, Cambridgeshire as a base for drug dealing.

When police went to the address to arrest him, the 24-year-old tried to flush £1,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin down the toilet before climbing out of a window.

Officers also found mobile phones which linked Correia to the 'Alex' county lines drug network and around £1,000 in cash at the property.

In court, Correia admitted travelling from his home near Alexandra Palace to Cambridgeshire on multiple occasions between April last year and January, when he was caught.

Correia, of Hawthorn Road in Hornsey, was jailed for three years and four months.

Kenneth Ajilore

Kenneth Ajilore, 28, of Prince George Road, was sentenced to six and a half years for raping a woman in Stoke Newington - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The 28-year-old raped a woman in a car in Hackney in the early hours of September 17.

The woman told police that Ajilore invited her into a car after a night out in Stoke Newington and drove her to different locations.

After the attack, she took photos of the vehicle which detectives used to trace it back Ajilore, who had hired the car on the morning of September 16.

Ajilore of Prince George Road, was jailed for six and a half years, having been found guilty following a trial last month.

Xhevahir Axhami

This thug from Kentish Town was among a group of men who carried out a "sickening" attack in a supermarket car park on September 11 last year.

The victim suffered more than 20 stab wounds after being attacked with a shovel, a wooden bat and a screwdriver in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire.

The group then fled in two vehicles, before Axhami and three others were stopped on the M25 motorway and arrested a short time later.

Axhami, 29, of Torriano Avenue, was jailed one year after previously pleading guilty to affray.

Kyle Taylor, Courtney Paul, William Guy, Amario Kerr and Cameron James-Meade

Top row: Kyle Taylor, Courteney Paul, William Guy. Bottom row: Amario Kerr, Cameron James-Meade and a CCTV image of the attack - Credit: Met Police

These thugs acted like a "pack of wolves" in attacking a teenager at Broadway Market.

A 15-year-old boy was left with stab wounds at the busy market on the night of July 30, 2020.

Hackney men Guy, Kerr, James-Meade - all 18 - and Taylor, 26, were jailed for between three and eight years each various offences, as was 24-year-old Tottenham man Paul.

Taylor, Paul and Guy were each convicted of possession of an offensive weapon, GBH with intent and violent disorder.

Kerr and James-Meade were each found guilty of both GBH with intent and violent disorder.

David Kelly, Alan Kelly, Lewis Sokhi and Corrie Moroney

Clockwise from top left: Lewis Sokhi, David Kelly, Corrie Moroney and Alan Kelly - Credit: Met Police

These Islington gang members violently robbed a man of £43,000 worth of jewellery while riding e-bicycles.

The Kelly brothers, Moroney and Sokhi stole the victim's Rolex watch and two diamond rings as he was leaving his hotel in Stratton Street, Mayfair, on November 21, 2020.

The victim - ambushed as he went to his car - was pushed to the ground and punched and kicked, before Alan Kelly pulled out a large Rambo knife.

All four men were jailed on March 18 after pleading guilty to robbery the previous month.

Alan Kelly, 27, of Moray Road, Finsbury Park was given 10 years and nine months, while David Kelly, 37, of HMP Highdown in Surrey was sentenced to nine years and eight months.

Moroney, 29, of Highbury New Park, Highbury and Sokhi, of Englefield Road, Islington, were both jailed for nine years.