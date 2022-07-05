Some of the north London offenders who were jailed in June 2022 - Credit: Met Police

Here is a round-up on nine north London offenders who were jailed last month, including a Dalston shooter, a Camden casino killer and phone scammers from Islington.

Antonino Giagu

Antonino Giagu, 58, of Fulham Palace Road, has been jailed for attempted rape - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The 58-year-old attempted to rape a sex worker at knife point at a flat in Marylebone.

Giagu had arranged to meet the 22-year-old victim in the early hours of February 28, but when she opened the door, he threatened her with a knife and demanded she have sex with him for free.

He held his hands over her mouth to stop her screaming but the victim managed to answer an incoming call on her phone, crying out for help.

A man she knew arrived at the flat within minutes and Giagu tried to attack him with the knife before fleeing.

Giagu, of Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith, was jailed for seven years and two months at Southwark Crown Court on June 1.

He had pleaded guilty to attempted rape, causing grievous bodily harm (section 20) and possession of a bladed article.

Mohammed Rahman, Muhammed Maarjan, Muhammed Hussain and Shoriful Islam

Clockwise from top left: Shoriful Islam, Muhammed Rahman, Mohammed Hussain and Mohammed Maarjan - Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

These four Islington men were members of a gang that preyed on dozens of elderly victims, conning at least 60 vulnerable people out of more than £290,000 in total.

Gloucestershire police said the gang had contacted hundreds of potential victims across the country by telephone, dating back to 2019 - making around 7,000 more calls to potential victims between January and April 2021.

They pretended to be police officers investigating fraud who had identified counterfeit currency being transferred into the victim’s bank accounts, before encouraging them to withdraw thousands of pounds to hand over to a "courier".

Rahman, Maarjan, Hussain and Islam were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on June 10 after all four previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit fraud by false representation.

All except Hussain had also admitted possessing criminal property.

Rahman, 27, of Leirum Street, was jailed for a total of six years; Islam, 24, of Highbury New Park, got four years and eight months, while Maarjan, 23, of James Morgan Mews, will serve four years and eight months.

Hussain, 24, of Collier Street, was sentenced to five years and four months.

Jermaine Jackson, Oshane Hartley and Mohamed Abrar

Jermaine Jackson, Oshane Hartley and Mohamed Abrar - Credit: Met Police

These three men from Stoke Newington were jailed after Patrick Anzy was gunned down in Dalston with a sub-machine gun - which was sold on social media an hour later.

The 31-year-old was shot three times to his neck and chest with a MAC11 in Gillett Square on May 8, 2021 and died at the scene.

Jermaine Jackson, 36, of Princess May Road, was jailed for 33 years for murder and 22 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, with the sentences to be served at the same time.

Oshane Hartley, 26, of Victorian Road, got 12 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, while Mohamed Abrar, 25, of Maury Road, will serve three years for assisting an offender at the same court.

The sentences were handed down at Southwark Crown Court on June 24 after the trio had been convicted on May 13 following a trial.

Abel Mery Berhany

Abel Berhany, 23 from Leyton - Credit: Met Police

This man, who was tortured as a child refugee, killed a stranger using two fire extinguishers, a broom handle and other weapons.

Abel Mery Berhany "re-enacted the violence inflicted on him" when he launched the "cruel, heartless and inhuman" attack at the City Slots in Camden High Street on July 28, 2020.

Berhany, of Leyton Grange Estate in Waltham Forest, originally went on trial for murder on June 6 after it was found that he did not have a defence of diminished responsibility.

But new information that emerged during those proceedings prompted a fresh psychiatric examination which altered that original assessment, meaning the defendant could rely upon that defence and plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

This plea was accepted and Berhany was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Old Bailey on June 17, with the 23-year-old to serve a minimum term of 18 years.