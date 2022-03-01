L-R: Mazlum Sigirtmac, Colin Richmond and Jake Corbett are among the north London offenders who were jailed last month - Credit: Met Police

Rape, weapons offences and drug supply are among the offences that have seen criminals across north London locked up recently.

Here's a round-up of seven offenders who were jailed in February:

Andrew Cash

Andrew Cash of Prideaux Place, Islington was sentenced to eight years and one month’s imprisonment - Credit: Metropolitan Police

This thief from King's Cross helped steal around £50,000 worth of jewellery as part of a burglary gang.

The multiple residential burglaries across London, Surrey, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire took place between July 6 and August 5 last year.

Cash, 28, of Prideaux Place was jailed for eight years and one month on February 3 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Two other gang members have also been jailed for their involvement while proceedings against two youths are ongoing, according to the Met.

Colin Richmond

Colin Richmond, 48, of Herbrand Street, Bloomsbury, Camden, has been jailed for raping a woman in Hackney - Credit: Met Police

This rapist from Camden attacked a woman at knifepoint in Hackney.

Richmond, 48, of Herbrand Street, Bloomsbury raped the woman, who had agreed to meet him after he called her asking for her help, on April 23, 2020.

He became angry and aggressive, before grabbing her by the throat, taking out a large knife and raping her.

Richmond, who will remain on the sex offenders register for life, was jailed for 19-and-a-half-years on February 4.

He was found guilty of rape in August following a two-week trial, during which he pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm.

Mazlum Sigirtmac

Mazlum Sigirtmac, 30, of Colville Estate, Hoxton was jailed for seven years and two months - Credit: Met Police

This Hoxton man was done for firearms offences after police found a loaded Glock handgun during a vehicle stop.

Police stopped two vehicles travelling in convoy along Victoria Park Road on May 25 last year.

Sigirtmac, 30, of Colville Estate, who was the rear passenger in one of the cars, was detained while the vehicles were searched.

The weapon was found in a bag on the back seat of one of the cars, police said.

Sigirtmac jailed for seven years and two months on February 10 after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess both a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Jake Corbett

Former Islington Council caretaker Jake Corbett, who has been jailed for rape - Credit: Met Police

This rapist from Canonbury broke into a woman’s home while she slept and attacked her at knifepoint.

A court heard the woman woke up suddenly to see Corbett, 26, looking over her in bed on October 8 last year.

The victim's young daughter was home at the time.

Corbett, of Rotherfield Street, was jailed for 20 years on February 11 after pleading guilty in November to four counts of rape and stealing a mobile phone.

He was also given a lifelong restraining order and a 25-year sexual harm prevention order, which will apply when he is released from prison.

Clifford Rollox and Claude Isaac Castor

Clifford Rollox of Glenwood Road, Haringey (l) and Claude Isaac Castor, of Percival Street, Islington (r) were jailed after the murder of Flamur Beqiri - Credit: Metropolitan Police

These north London men attempted to cover up the shooting of a man in front of his wife and child.

Swedish hitman Anis Hemissi killed Flamur Beqiri, 36, in a "calculated, cold-blooded attack" on Christmas Eve, 2019.

The next day, Rollox and Castor removed a suitcase and other items from the flat where Hemissi had stayed in an attempt to help cover his tracks.

Rollox, of Glenwood Road in Harringay, and Castor, of Percival Street in Islington, were both jailed for three years on February 18 after they were found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Hemissi, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 35 years.

Zac Patterson

Zac Patterson, of Iverson Road, Camden, was jailed for more than seven years for his involvement in a Welwyn Hatfield drugs network - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

This county lines boss from West Hampstead supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Hertfordshire.

Police said the 28-year-old ran a drug supply network known as the AJ line from north London into Welwyn Hatfield between August 2020 and January 2021.

Patterson, of Iverson Road, was jailed for more than seven years on February 22.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs.