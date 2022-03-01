Jailed: North London offenders locked up in February
- Credit: Met Police
Rape, weapons offences and drug supply are among the offences that have seen criminals across north London locked up recently.
Here's a round-up of seven offenders who were jailed in February:
Andrew Cash
This thief from King's Cross helped steal around £50,000 worth of jewellery as part of a burglary gang.
The multiple residential burglaries across London, Surrey, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire took place between July 6 and August 5 last year.
Cash, 28, of Prideaux Place was jailed for eight years and one month on February 3 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Two other gang members have also been jailed for their involvement while proceedings against two youths are ongoing, according to the Met.
Colin Richmond
This rapist from Camden attacked a woman at knifepoint in Hackney.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ founder of famous Muswell Hill bookshop
- 2 Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries
- 3 Parkland Walk: Council urged to reconsider Stanhope Road access plans
- 4 'It's a nightmare': West Hampstead Ukrainian woman as she organises appeal
- 5 Covid patient numbers in north London drop to pre-Christmas levels
- 6 'Work from home if you can': Tube strikes warning for travellers
- 7 Protesters target Russian government building in Highgate
- 8 Teenage boy dies after car hits tree following taxi crash in Barnet
- 9 Cop caught red-handed soliciting prostitute by his colleagues
- 10 'With Putin's attack we must tackle London's dirty money'
Richmond, 48, of Herbrand Street, Bloomsbury raped the woman, who had agreed to meet him after he called her asking for her help, on April 23, 2020.
He became angry and aggressive, before grabbing her by the throat, taking out a large knife and raping her.
Richmond, who will remain on the sex offenders register for life, was jailed for 19-and-a-half-years on February 4.
He was found guilty of rape in August following a two-week trial, during which he pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm.
Mazlum Sigirtmac
This Hoxton man was done for firearms offences after police found a loaded Glock handgun during a vehicle stop.
Police stopped two vehicles travelling in convoy along Victoria Park Road on May 25 last year.
Sigirtmac, 30, of Colville Estate, who was the rear passenger in one of the cars, was detained while the vehicles were searched.
The weapon was found in a bag on the back seat of one of the cars, police said.
Sigirtmac jailed for seven years and two months on February 10 after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess both a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Jake Corbett
This rapist from Canonbury broke into a woman’s home while she slept and attacked her at knifepoint.
A court heard the woman woke up suddenly to see Corbett, 26, looking over her in bed on October 8 last year.
The victim's young daughter was home at the time.
Corbett, of Rotherfield Street, was jailed for 20 years on February 11 after pleading guilty in November to four counts of rape and stealing a mobile phone.
He was also given a lifelong restraining order and a 25-year sexual harm prevention order, which will apply when he is released from prison.
Clifford Rollox and Claude Isaac Castor
These north London men attempted to cover up the shooting of a man in front of his wife and child.
Swedish hitman Anis Hemissi killed Flamur Beqiri, 36, in a "calculated, cold-blooded attack" on Christmas Eve, 2019.
The next day, Rollox and Castor removed a suitcase and other items from the flat where Hemissi had stayed in an attempt to help cover his tracks.
Rollox, of Glenwood Road in Harringay, and Castor, of Percival Street in Islington, were both jailed for three years on February 18 after they were found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
Hemissi, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 35 years.
Zac Patterson
This county lines boss from West Hampstead supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Hertfordshire.
Police said the 28-year-old ran a drug supply network known as the AJ line from north London into Welwyn Hatfield between August 2020 and January 2021.
Patterson, of Iverson Road, was jailed for more than seven years on February 22.
He pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs.