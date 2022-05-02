Some of the north London offenders who were jailed in April - Credit: Met Police

Here's a round-up of 7 north London offenders who were jailed last month:

Yassin Malki-Hernandez and Walied Farag

Walied Farag, 28 of no fixed address, and Yassin Malki-Hernandez, 32, from Corbyn Street, Finsbury Park were jailed for seven months - Credit: City of London Police

Two thieves who pocketed more than £4,600 worth of goods from four pubs on the same day have been jailed for seven months.

Walied Farag, of no fixed address, and Yassin Malki-Hernandez, of Corbyn Street in Finsbury Park, had previously admitted four counts of theft before being sentenced at the Old Bailey on April 6.

The pair paid the price for a spree which saw them pinch phones, laptops and earphones from unknowing victims at a number of venues, including pubs in St Paul's, Westminster, Holborn and Fitzrovia.

They were arrested on January 13 after they were spotted at Well Court in the City of London.

In each case, the victim put their bag on the floor - only to realise it had been nicked when they went to check it was still next to the table.

Ali Harbi Ali

Court artist sketch of Ali Harbi Ali in the dock at the Old Bailey, where he was found guilty of killing MP Sir David Amess - Credit: PA

The homegrown terrorist responsible for the "cold and calculated" murder of MP Sir David Amess will never be released from prison.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey on April 13 after being found guilty by jurors in just 18 minutes two days previously.

Ali fatally attacked the Plaistow-born Southend West MP during a constituency surgery on October 15 last year.

The 26-year-old told the court he had no regrets about the murder, arguing his actions were motivated by the veteran MP voting in favour of air strikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

On that fateful day, Ali used false pretences to gain access to the MP, before using a 12-inch carving knife to stab him more than 20 times.

He was later apprehended by two police officers armed only with batons and spray.

When the whole life order was handed down, Sir David's family released a statement in which they said they felt “no elation” at the outcome.

"Our amazing husband and father has been taken from us in an appalling and violent manner. Nothing will ever compensate for that."

Hubert Greliak

Hubert Greliak, of Highbury New Park, has been sentenced for 18 years for raping and sexually assaulting a woman while filming the offences on his mobile phone - Credit: Met Police

This man from Highbury raped and sexually assaulted a woman while filming the offences on his mobile phone.

Hubert Greliak, of Highbury New Park, was jailed for 18 years at Isleworth Crown Court on April 12 after being found guilty by a jury at the same court on January 7.

The 33-year-old - who was also handed a restraining order - will spend 13-and-a-half years in prison with the remaining time on licence.

After being bravely reported by the victim, Greliak tried to evade justice by refusing to hand over the pin code of his mobile phone which had been seized.

Greliak was first charged in March 2020, before analysis of the victim's hard drive revealed evidence which saw him further charged with rape.

Det Insp Julian Crabb, from the West Area command unit safeguarding team, described the rapist as a "dangerous and manipulative" individual.

Faisal Guled

Faisal Guled, 34, of Camden, has been jailed for 11 years for his involvement in a cocaine and Class A drugs smuggling and selling network - Credit: National Crime Agency

A Dutch national living in Camden was found to be running a county line operation as part of his role within a cocaine trafficking group.

Faisal Guled, 34, was jailed for 11 years at Wood Green Crown Court on April 20 after a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation uncovered his crimes.

The Dutch national's cocaine enterprise was part of a larger criminal operation, run by drug dealer Darryl Tawiah who was already behind bars.

Kingpin Tawiah worked with people within the UK and the Netherlands, including Guled, who helped him fix drug deals and launder the profits.

Tawiah was jailed for 25 years for his part in this operation, while Guled was convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The organised crime group is believed to have trafficked at least two tonnes of Class A drugs into the UK, sold across London and the South East.

Towhid Choudhury

Towhid Choudhury, 26, of Maitland Park Road in Chalk Farm, was jailed at Wood Green Crown Court on April 22 - Credit: Met Police

A man who plotted to commit child abuse was caught after police were told he had been uploading indecent images of children to the internet.

Towhid Choudhury, of Maitland Park Road in Chalk Farm, was jailed for seven years at Wood Green Crown Court on April 22.

The 26-year-old was handed the term for a number of child related offences, including distributing indecent photographs and attempting to arrange/facilitate the commission of a child sex offence.

He had previously admitted those offences, as well as to possessing a prohibited image of a child; to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13, and to three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.

When police raided Choudhury's home in September 2021, they found a number of devices on which the predator admitted there was inappropriate material.

Managing to prevent potentially crucial evidence from auto-deleting, officers uncovered two phones hidden at the back of a shoe cupboard, as well as laptops, a hard drive, a tablet and a USB stick.

Further searches found that the 26-year-old was involved in the sharing of child abuse material, and that he routinely engaged with other predators online for this purpose.

Dane Messam

Murderer Dane Messam was given a life sentence - with a minimum term of 23 years - at Guildford Crown Court on April 26 - Credit: Surrey Police

This man has been handed a life sentence for the murder of his on-off partner, whose body was found on a slip road in Surrey last summer.

Dane Messam, of Henry Road in Finsbury Park, will serve a minimum term of 23 years after being sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on April 26.

The 52-year-old - who denied killing Helen Anderson throughout - was found guilty at he same court in March following a five-week trial.

A mother-of-four, Helen had been in an on-off relationship with Messam for five years.

Her acid-soaked body was discovered on August 23 last year, with the 51-year-old quickly identified as a suspect in the subsequent murder investigation.

Among the crucial evidence was the fact that Messam had cancelled a ticket booked for Helen to travel to Jamaica on August 25, and that a bus frequently used by the pair showed signs of being cleaned after Helen's death.

Messam was arrested in Oxfordshire, after he had stopped at a petrol station just outside Bicester.

Two other men arrested in the aftermath were released with no further action.