Teenager charged with two terrorism offences

Al-Arfat Hassan, 19, from north London, has been charged with two offences - Credit: PA WIRE

A teenager is due to appear in court after being charged with two terrorism offences.

Al-Arfat Hassan, 19, who is from north London, is accused of preparation of terrorist acts (under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

He is also charged with collection of information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism (under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

Mr Hassan is remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today - Wednesday, March 9.

He was arrested by counter-terrorism officers last Thursday - March 3 - and charged yesterday.

Detectives were granted a warrant of further detention application on March 4 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which allowed police to detain Mr Hassan until tomorrow.