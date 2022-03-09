Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Teenager charged with two terrorism offences

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:15 AM March 9, 2022
Ahmed Aweys, 32, of Redbridge will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court this morning. Photo: PA/R

Al-Arfat Hassan, 19, from north London, has been charged with two offences - Credit: PA WIRE

A teenager is due to appear in court after being charged with two terrorism offences.

Al-Arfat Hassan, 19, who is from north London, is accused of preparation of terrorist acts (under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

He is also charged with collection of information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism (under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

Mr Hassan is remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today - Wednesday, March 9.

He was arrested by counter-terrorism officers last Thursday - March 3 - and charged yesterday.

Detectives were granted a warrant of further detention application on March 4 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which allowed police to detain Mr Hassan until tomorrow.

London Live News
Westminster Magistrates Court
North London News

Don't Miss

Have you seen these men?

London Live News

Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Where to donate to Ukraine in east London

London Live News | Updated

North London: Where to give money and donations for Ukraine

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley

London Live News | Updated

No injuries reported after fire damages East Finchley flat

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Vale of Health in Hampstead where couples are reportedly parking up to have sex

'There to have a soirée': Police patrol for couples 'parking up for sex'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon