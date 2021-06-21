Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Camden man leaps from dock and flees court after being handed jail term

Sam Volpe

Published: 12:16 PM June 21, 2021   
Nathan Oloyowang - who fled the dock at Wood Green Crown Court after being sentenced for a dangerous driving conviction

Nathan Oloyowang - who fled the dock at Wood Green Crown Court after being sentenced for a dangerous driving conviction - Credit: Met Police

A Camden man is on the run after leaping from the dock at Wood Green Crown Court and escaping the building by breaking a Perspex screen. 

Nathan Oloyowang, 22, had just been sentenced to 10 months behind bars when he escaped on the afternoon of June 4. 

Police said a member of court security staff suffered "slight" hand injuries during the incident.

Oloyowang has been convicted of a dangerous driving charge – and now the Met Police are appealing for the public's help in finding him.

People are warned not to approach the fugitive, who is known to live in the NW3 postcode in Camden, but to call 999 immediately if they spot him. 

Oloyowang is described as Black, 6ft 1in tall, with a heavy build and short dark hair. He was clean shaven when he was last seen.

Anyone with other information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference 5033/04JUN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.

