Muswell Hill man denies multiple sexual assaults in Camden and Islington

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:57 AM June 21, 2022
Muswell Hill man accused of sexual assault and indecent exposure pleads not guilty

A Muswell Hill man charged with a series of sexual assaults on lone women in Camden and Islington has pleaded not guilty to all counts - Credit: MPS

A Muswell Hill man accused of carrying out a series of sexual assaults on lone women in Camden and Islington has denied the charges.

Ali Ay, 40, of Alexandra Park Road, stands accused of 10 counts of indecent exposure and nine counts of sexual assault - all reportedly committed between April 2019 and September 2021.

Ay was charged following reports that 11 women were sexually assaulted by a man who exposed himself in public spaces during the above period.

The victims were aged between 18 and 33-years-old.

Charged at the end of March, Ay first appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on May 13 where his case was sent to Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The 40-year-old appeared at that court yesterday - June 20 - where he pleaded not guilty on all counts.

A trial date has yet to be fixed.

