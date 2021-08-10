Met has 'open mind' after Muswell Hill restaurant break-ins

Published: 10:57 AM August 10, 2021

Bund in Fortis Green and Yien in the Broadway were both burgled on Sunday in Muswell Hill - Credit: Google

Two Chinese restaurants in Muswell Hill were broken into over the weekend.

The Met has said that at this stage there is "no information to suggest they are linked" but that officers are "keeping an open mind".

Bund, in Fortis Green, was burgled on Sunday night, while in the early hours of Sunday morning Yien in Muswell Hill Broadway was broken into.

They said a window, a door and the bar at Bund were damaged, while "a number of items and cash" were allegedly stolen from Yien.

The spokesperson added: "At this early stage, there have been no arrests in relation to either incident and there is no information to suggest they are linked.

"Officers will be keeping an open mind as their investigation progresses."