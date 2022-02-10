Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Family of missing woman from Highgate appeal for information

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:27 AM February 10, 2022
Woman has been missing from Highgate since August 2021

Norma Girolami was last seen in mid-August 2021 and a murder investigation was launched in October 2021 - Credit: Met Police

The family of a woman from Highgate who has been missing since August last year are urging anyone with information to contact the police.

Norma Girolami, 70, was last seen in mid-August - a murder investigation was launched in October of the same year.

Her cousin, Pia Graham, said: “We miss you so much Norma. Christmas was such a hard time for us because we know it was a time you loved, seeing us and being around family.

"Going to St Joseph’s for Christmas Mass. Helping those less fortunate than you."

Emphasising that "no piece of information is too small", Pia asked anyone who knows anything about Norma's disappearance to get in touch with the police.

Woman missing from Highgate since August 2021

Norma visited Leigh-on-Sea on August 19, 2021, the day Norma's communication stopped - Credit: Met Police

Norma lived in Highgate, and regularly went to Brent Cross to do her shopping.

She was also a member of the Archway Leisure Centre.

The 70-year-old visited Leigh-on-Sea on Thursday, August 19, by train from Barking.

She returned to London later that same day, when her communication stopped.

Detectives have also released an image of a car - grey Kia Niro - which they believe may be linked to Norma's disappearance.

Police are asking people whether they saw this vehicle between August 19 and Friday, October 1 2021 in either the Highgate and Finchley areas.

People asked if they saw car in Highgate or Finchley areas of north London

Police have asked people whether they saw this grey Kia Niro between Thursday, 19 August and Friday, 1 October 2021 in the Highgate and Finchley areas - Credit: Met Police

Of the car, leading investigator Det Ch Insp Jo Sidaway said: “The car could have also been using a vehicle warning sign in one of the doors which may have made it stand out more than others.

"Perhaps you saw it parked on your road or behaving suspiciously in the area."

Woman missing from Highgate north London since August 2021

The car could have also been using a vehicle warning sign in one of the doors which may have made it stand out more than others - Credit: Met Police

The officer added: "Norma’s friends and family faced their first Christmas without her and have had to start a new year still not knowing exactly what has happened.

"We are working tirelessly to get them the answers they so desperately need.

"Norma’s normal activities and communication stopped on the evening of August 19 and the fact that she has been missing for so long, and that all proof of life has been negative, means we are treating this as a murder investigation.

“We are urging anyone who knew Norma or regularly saw her to come forward and speak to us."

A reward of up to £20,000 is now also available for information leading to the location of Norma.

If you have information about Norma please contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

