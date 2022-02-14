Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Met ‘refreshed’ approach to hate crime following antisemitism report 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 5:45 PM February 14, 2022
The Met issued 118,196 fixed penalty notices for Covid breaches during Covid

The report by the Community Security Trust found more antisemitic incidents were reported in the UK in 2021 than any previous year - Credit: Met

The Met said it has “refreshed” its approach to tackling hate crime following a rise in antisemitic attacks in 2021. 

The Community Security Trust (CST) report, published on February 10, found that reported antisemitic incidents in the UK had hit record numbers in 2021, with Barnet and Camden among the worst areas.

In response to the report, Barnet council leader Daniel Thomas (Con, Finchley Church End) said: “I was appalled to read that so many antisemitic incidents had happened in Barnet in 2021, and that the number had nearly doubled compared with 2020. 

“Nobody should be made to feel unsafe in Barnet, and I will continue to make sure the council does all it can, alongside our partners in the police – and of course the community – to root antisemitism out from the borough.

“I am proud that more Jews have decided to make Barnet their home than in any other local authority in the UK, and will do everything within my power to make sure that Barnet is and remains the best place in the country to be Jewish.” 

The CST recorded its highest number of reported antisemitic incidents in 2021, following a drop in 2020

The CST recorded its highest number of reported antisemitic incidents in 2021, following a drop in 2020 - Credit: CST

The Met said that cases of transphobic and disability hate crimes, alongside antisemitic attacks, had also risen in recent months, and that it had updated its approach “in order to provide better support to victims, to enable a stronger response towards offenders of hate crime and to improve accessibility of our service to Londoners across all communities”. 

The spokesperson added: “The Met does not tolerate any form of discrimination or abuse. We continue to increase victim referrals to CATCH, a group of charities who give specialist help and advice to victims and witnesses of hate crime. 

“The CST form part of this alliance that protects British Jewish communities from antisemitism and related threats. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans to build flat above landmark Crouch End site opposed by residents 
  2. 2 'I fell apart completely': Grieving mum on anniversary of son's death
  3. 3 'Hampstead and South End Green will be free of cars for one day this year'
  1. 4 Private girls’ school teachers on strike over pensions
  2. 5 Actor Juliet Stevenson slams migrant phone confiscation policy
  3. 6 Chalk Farm fire: Man rescued, two injured and 30 evacuated
  4. 7 Roadworks and rail disruptions in north London over the next week
  5. 8 Confirmed: TfL fares to rise by average of almost 5% from March 1
  6. 9 The billionaires' streets with Barnet’s most expensive homes of 2021
  7. 10 Haringey councillors demand vote on 'fraud and corruption' investigation

“We are also working closely with Crown Prosecution Service hate crime leads to explore all opportunities to increase our sanction detection rates and positive outcomes around hate crime.” 

Anyone in London who is a victim of a hate crime is asked to report it to the police via 101 or tweeting @MetCC.  

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online, or via the TruVision website: https://www.report-it.org.uk/ 

Hate crime
Camden News
Barnet News
North London News

Don't Miss

Little Goldies Nursery was run out of Golders Green Synagogue in Dunstan Road, but it was closed down by Ofsted

London Live News

Mystery surrounds Golders Green nursery amid police probe following closure

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Whittington Hospital

London Live News

Covid patient numbers declining at most north London NHS trusts

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A number of dogs became severely ill after visiting Highgate Wood

Dogs ‘behaved as if stoned’ after possible cannabis poisonings 

Jacob Phillips, LDRS Reporter

Logo Icon
Members of the Household Cavalry in the courtyard of the Royal Mews

London Live News

American tourist 'was psychotic' when he jumped into Buckingham Palace

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon