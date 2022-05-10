Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Met PCSO accused of sexual assaulting female colleague while on duty

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:11 PM May 10, 2022
Westminster Magistrates Court, London

Edward Oniba pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 6 - Credit: PA

A serving police community support officer (PCSO) has been charged with sexual assault by touching after an alleged incident involving a female colleague.

PCSO Edward Oniba - attached to the Met’s North West basic command unit, which serves Barnet, Brent and Harrow - pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last Friday (May 6).

He elected a Crown Court trial and was bailed, police say.

Mr Oniba will next appear at Harrow Crown Court on June 6.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in October 2020 while he was on duty.

PCSO Oniba was charged via postal requisition on April 19.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Westminster Magistrates Court
Brent News
Barnet News

Don't Miss

The Dukes Head, Highgate High Street.Pictured Sinead Mulligan manager and Theo Hudson leaseowner.

Pubs

Fears The Duke's Head 'laid-back country bar' in Highgate could go bust

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Georgia Gould with Hampstead Town's new Labour representative Cllr Adrian Cohen

Local Election 2022

Hampstead seat among Labour wins in Camden landslide

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Haringey civic centre, the base for Haringey Council

Local Election 2022

Local elections 2022: Full list of Haringey Council candidates by ward

Philippa Cave

Logo Icon
Offenders from Camden, Finsbury Park, Kentish Town and Hackney among those jailed

London Live News

Jailed: 7 north London offenders put behind bars in April

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon