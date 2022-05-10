Edward Oniba pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 6 - Credit: PA

A serving police community support officer (PCSO) has been charged with sexual assault by touching after an alleged incident involving a female colleague.

PCSO Edward Oniba - attached to the Met’s North West basic command unit, which serves Barnet, Brent and Harrow - pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last Friday (May 6).

He elected a Crown Court trial and was bailed, police say.

Mr Oniba will next appear at Harrow Crown Court on June 6.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in October 2020 while he was on duty.

PCSO Oniba was charged via postal requisition on April 19.