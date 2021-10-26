Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
North London police officer suspended and charged with theft

Holly Chant

Published: 6:00 PM October 26, 2021   
A police officer has been suspended from duty after being charged with theft. - Credit: MPS

A serving Met officer has been charged with theft and perverting the course of justice. 

PC Mohammad Ghalayini was arrested on Wednesday, March 24 following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

PC Ghalayini worked at North Area Basic Command Unit (BCU) which covers the boroughs of Haringey and Enfield in north London. 

He was charged on October 25 and will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on November 18. 

PC Ghalayini has been suspended from duty.

Metropolitan Police
Haringey News

