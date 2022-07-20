Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Mercedes crashes into Crouch End flower bed

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:55 PM July 20, 2022
Police were called at 5.20am to a car collision with a flower bed in Crouch End

Police were called at 5.20am to a car collision with a flower bed in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Businesses were "lucky" not to be damaged after a Mercedes car careered into a flower bed in Crouch End, demolishing a wall. 

Police were called just after 5.20am on Sunday (July 17)  to reports that a car had collided with a wall at the junction of Park Road and Middle Lane. 

Officers attended and assisted with arranging for the car to be recovered, Scotland Yard said.

No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing, they added. 

A Mercedes was driven into a flower bed in Crouch End demolishing the wall

A Mercedes was driven into a flower bed in Crouch End, demolishing the wall - Credit: David Winskill

Jay Sherman, a butcher at Freemans Butchers, said: "I came in at about 10am and it was there on the wall. 

"A police van turned up first then left, then a recovery truck came and realised they might not be able to remove the car without breaking the wall, so they got another one to come out with a crane."

A Mercedes perched on a wall it was driven into in Crouch End

A Mercedes perched on a wall it was driven into in Crouch End - Credit: David Winskill

Billy Phan, manager of Vietnamese restaurant Khoia, adjacent to the wall, said: "If the flower bed wasn't there, the car would have smashed into our door.

"So it was very unlucky for the motorist but lucky for us."


