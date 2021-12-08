Primrose Hill: Menorah vandalised in hate crime incident
- Credit: @KneidlachJenner
A menorah installed in Primrose Hill to mark Hanukkah has been vandalised.
Police were called to Regents Park Road at 10.55am today - Wednesday, December 8 - following reports of criminal damage to a menorah which had been installed on the bridge.
The Met has confirmed it is treating the incident as a hate crime.
A spokesperson for the volunteer-led charity, Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: "British Jews should be able to celebrate their festivals without fear of harassment or desecration of their religious displays.
"The cowards who vandalised this Chanukiah must be identified and held to account."
Officers are at the scene and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, giving the reference 2411/08DEC.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
