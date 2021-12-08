Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Primrose Hill: Menorah vandalised in hate crime incident

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:19 PM December 8, 2021
Police treating incident involving the Chanukiah in Primrose Hill as an antisemitic hate crime

The Chanukiah in Primrose Hill has been subject to criminal damage; police are treating the incident as a hate crime - Credit: @KneidlachJenner

A menorah installed in Primrose Hill to mark Hanukkah has been vandalised.

Police were called to Regents Park Road at 10.55am today - Wednesday, December 8 - following reports of criminal damage to a menorah which had been installed on the bridge.

The Met has confirmed it is treating the incident as a hate crime.

A spokesperson for the volunteer-led charity, Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: "British Jews should be able to celebrate their festivals without fear of harassment or desecration of their religious displays.

"The cowards who vandalised this Chanukiah must be identified and held to account."

Officers are at the scene and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, giving the reference 2411/08DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
  2. 2 Rainbow George: Hampstead 'dreamer' dies at 81
  3. 3 Hampstead's Old White Bear to reopen before Christmas
  1. 4 Henrietta Barnett rated second best state school in the UK
  2. 5 Hornsey Tavern to reopen as Irish sports pub
  3. 6 10 suspected north London drug dealers arrested in dawn raids
  4. 7 John Lewis Christmas advert: The Golders Green teenager who met an alien
  5. 8 Men wanted in connection with 'appalling' antisemitic incident on Oxford Street
  6. 9 Mayor of Haringey racially abused after Christmas event
  7. 10 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
London Live News
Hate crime
Primrose Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Michael's estate has contributed to Highgate's Christmas lights

Christmas

George Michael estate helps fund Highgate Christmas lights

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Max Miller and chef Adam Clark founded vegan fast-food join Ready Burger this summer 

Food and Drink | Interview

Meet the Crouch End duo taking on McDonald's

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A London bus collided with a car and lamppost in Muswell Hill on December 2

London Live News | Updated

Bus collides with lamppost in Muswell Hill crash

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Kristin Baybars 2003

Obituary

Obituary: Tributes to Gospel Oak toy 'legend' Kristin Baybars

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon