Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Six men who stole £46,590 from two Alexandra Palace cash machines have been sentenced.
On August 19, 2019 at around 2am, three of the men gained entry to the building through the main doors using bolt-cutters.
The thieves from Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest and Brentwood were sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on October 29.
Once inside Alexandra Palace, they used power tools to sever the connections on the ATMs and detach the machines. A fourth man drove to the venue and the men placed one of the ATMs into the back of a van, while a fifth. in another vehicle, acted as lookout, before the group drove away.
At 4.25am the gang returned to the venue and detached the second ATM. The van pulled up outside and they all drove off with the second machine.
You may also want to watch:
The ATMs were found separately by members of the public in Fairmead Road, Loughton and Hoe Lane, Abridge.
The vehicles were found abandoned near The Croft, Chingford by officers on routine patrol.
Most Read
- 1 Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End
- 2 Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years
- 3 Bernard Marks: Master of the Ham&High crossword
- 4 'Patrols stepped up' amid spate of phone thefts in Belsize Park
- 5 Belsize Park swastika graffiti: Teenager released under investigation
- 6 Hampstead Heath's first woman superintendent appointed
- 7 Cricklewood man charged with raping a woman in Golders Green
- 8 Poet Michael Rosen inspires Haringey primary school pupils
- 9 Richard and Gabriella carve pumpkins on another Halloween without Nazanin
- 10 Kentish Town fire on Halloween sparks warnings about halogen heaters
DC Will Man said: "Diligent policing, thorough detective work and a strong collaboration with prosecution counsel, David Harounoff and Brinder Soora, have led to these convictions and the sentences handed down today."
Aaron Noah, 32, of Harpley Square, Tower Hamlets pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. He also pleaded guilty to a burglary at the Nat West bank in Whitechapel on June 28, 2019. He was jailed for four years and two months.
Kyle Shillingford-Small, 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. He was jailed for four years and two months.
Robert Neville, 42, of Cliveden Close, Brentwood pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. He was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 80 hours' unpaid work.
The other men were convicted after a trial in September.
Jason Hardcastle, 35, of Withy Mead, Waltham Forest was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary and jailed for three years and nine months.
Abdirazak Yassin, 23, of Approach Road, Tower Hamlets was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary. He was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 150 hours' unpaid work.
Hassan Ibrahim, 24, of Vernon Road, Tower Hamlets was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary. He was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 150 hours' unpaid work.