Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green on November 28 after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property - Credit: Google

A father and daughter have been stabbed to death in Wood Green.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road just after 9.30am on Sunday - November 28 - after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property.

The father, 61, and daughter, 31, were found unresponsive having suffered stab wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man - believed to have been known to the victims - was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards in Cambridgeshire.

He remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Claire Hine, who is leading the investigation, said her officers were supporting the family of the deceased after their “unimaginable loss”.

“This incident has taken the lives of a father and daughter”, she added.

DCI Hine continued: "While the investigation is still in its early stages, I am confident that we are not looking for additional suspects and that there is no continuing risk to members of the public in the area."

Anyone who heard anything unusual or witnessed suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Mayes Road is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2183/28NOV.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.