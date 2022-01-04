Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Victims of Wood Green double murder named 

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:39 PM January 4, 2022
Joanilason Assis, who was found stabbed to death with his daughter in a house in Wood Green

Joanilason Assis, who was found stabbed to death with his daughter in a house in Wood Green - Credit: Met Police

A father and daughter who were both found stabbed to death inside a house in Wood Green just under six weeks ago have been named. 

Joanilason Assis, 61, and his 31-year-old daughter Fernanda Assis were found by police officers at an address in Mayes Road just after 9.30am on November 28.

Fernanda Assis, who was found stabbed to death with her father in a house in Wood Green

Fernanda Assis, who was found stabbed to death with her father in a house in Wood Green - Credit: Met Police

Both of them were found to be unresponsive, having suffered stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service was called and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Achilleas Costa, 52, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of murder on November 30.

He appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on December 1.

Costa was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 18 February.

