Sir Mark Rowley takes the oath at New Scotland Yard in central London, where he starts his first day as Metropolitan Police Commissioner

The new head of the Metropolitan Police starts work today, during what is arguably one of the most turbulent times to face Britain’s biggest police force.

Sir Mark Rowley takes over as commissioner after former boss Dame Cressida Dick resigned in controversial circumstances earlier in the year.

He, along with his acting deputy, Dame Lynne Owens, swore allegiance to the King on Monday morning (September 12), pledging to rebuild public trust.

Sir Mark Rowley (left) and Deputy Commissioner Lynne Owens (centre), take the oath watched by JP Mark Beattie (right), at New Scotland Yard, where Sir Mark starts his first day as Metropolitan Police Commissioner - Credit: PA

Sir Mark Rowley (left) and Deputy Commissioner Lynne Owens sign the Warrant Register at New Scotland Yard - Credit: PA

Sir Mark said: “In the next two weeks I have two priorities. I will lead a Met that enables Londoners and visitors from all over the world to safely pay their respects to Her late Majesty The Queen.

“Second, as we continue to police local communities, we will begin the journey of reform to renew policing by consent.

“Through my leadership, I am determined to bring more trust, less crime and high standards, and build trust and confidence in our police service once more.”

The force has been plagued by a series of scandals in recent years, leaving Sir Mark with the task of rebuilding public confidence.

It was placed in a form of special measures by a watchdog earlier this year.

In a sternly worded letter before his tenure began, then-home secretary Priti Patel demanded that Sir Mark address the “appalling mistakes of the past”.

She listed the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, strip-searches of children, and the abject failures investigating the deaths of the victims of serial killer Stephen Port among the key issues that had damaged public confidence.

There was also outrage over a series of disturbing racist, sexist and homophobic messages that were exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross police station between 2016 and 2018.

More recently the force faced criticism after officers stopped Portuguese athlete Ricardo Dos Santos while he was driving in west London. Five Metropolitan Police officers are already facing disciplinary action over an earlier stop and search of Mr Dos Santos and his partner British athlete Bianca Williams, during which they were handcuffed.

Other issues facing Sir Mark are ongoing investigations into deaths following police contact including Oladeji Omishore who died after jumping from Chelsea Bridge; a man who drowned after trying to swim away from officers to avoid being arrested in Kingston; and Chris Kaba, of Wembley, who was fatally shot by an officer in Streatham Hill last week.