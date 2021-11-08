Man stabbed twice in a month - allegedly by 'same suspect'

Police released CCTV images of a man in relation to two stabbings in Hornsey. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man has been stabbed twice in a month by the same alleged suspect.

The 26-year-old victim was first stabbed in the head in Crouch End, before being stabbed in the arm less than a month later in Hornsey.

This double assault has prompted police to release CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

“We have a very clear image of a man we wish to speak to in connection with these assaults and we believe that there will be people out there who will recognise him and can provide his name," said Det Con Owen Magner.

On February 19, the victim was approached by two men in a car as he entered a shop on Tottenham Lane.

You may also want to watch:

One of the men stabbed him in the head before leaving the shop and fleeing the scene.

On March 16 the same victim was walking down Hermiston Avenue when the suspect reportedly got out of a vehicle and stabbed him in the arm before speeding off.

Hospital treatment was required on both occasions.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.

Contact the Met on 101, quoting reference CAD 5789/16MAR, or email p253271@met.police.uk with any information.