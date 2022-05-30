Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Road closures in place after man stabbed in Westbury Avenue area

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:12 PM May 30, 2022
Man stabbed in Westbury Road area near Turnpike Lane station

A man was stabbed in the area of Westbury Avenue just before 1pm today (Monday, May 30) - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been stabbed in the Westbury Avenue area of Wood Green this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing by the London Ambulance Service at 12.48pm today (Monday, May 30).

Officers attended and found a man suffering from stab and slash injuries.

Emergency services remain in attendance.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

The latest from TfL is that Westbury Avenue remains closed in both directions at the junction of Rusper Road.

Traffic remains slow in the surrounding areas.

