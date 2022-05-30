A man was stabbed in the area of Westbury Avenue just before 1pm today (Monday, May 30) - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been stabbed in the Westbury Avenue area of Wood Green this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing by the London Ambulance Service at 12.48pm today (Monday, May 30).

Officers attended and found a man suffering from stab and slash injuries.

Emergency services remain in attendance.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

The latest from TfL is that Westbury Avenue remains closed in both directions at the junction of Rusper Road.

Traffic remains slow in the surrounding areas.