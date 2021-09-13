Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man stabbed on Finchley Road

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:02 AM September 13, 2021    Updated: 11:59 AM September 13, 2021
Police put up a cordon after the stabbing in Finchley Road 

Police put up a cordon after the stabbing in Finchley Road - Credit: Belsize Village Business Association

A man was stabbed on Finchley Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Police put a crime scene in place towards Swiss Cottage station after a man, who officers believe is in his 20s, was stabbed on September 12 around 4.45am.

The man was taken to hospital but police say his condition is not life threatening.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue their enquiries into the incident.  

The police cordon was erected outside a stretch of Finchley Road shops on Sunday morning including McDonald’s, the British Heart Foundation and Superdrug. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1590/12sep.  

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Swiss Cottage News
Finchley Road News

