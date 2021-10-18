Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man, 26, stabbed in Camden 'fight'

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:49 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 8:31 AM October 18, 2021
Camden High Street at the junction with Jamestown Road

Camden High Street at the junction with Jamestown Road, near where the man was found stabbed. - Credit: Google

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Camden.

Police were called at 4.37am on Saturday, October 16, to a fight in Camden High Street near the junction with Jamestown Road.

A 26-year-old man was found suffering stab injuries and taken to hospital, where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating and there have been no arrests at this stage.

Anyone with information or witnesses who haven't yet spoken with police are asked to call 101, giving referencing 1384/16oct.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

You may also want to watch:

Knife Crime
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Laine wants to convert the old Le Pain Quotidien into a pub

Pubs

The Outsider: Residents take aim at plans for high street pub

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
police with bags

Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Brian Leveson's son Zack. Picture: Wendy Charlton

Haringey Council

'Unacceptable': Ofsted inspection reveals failures of Haringey Council SEND

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon