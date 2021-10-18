Man, 26, stabbed in Camden 'fight'

Published: 7:49 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 8:31 AM October 18, 2021

Camden High Street at the junction with Jamestown Road, near where the man was found stabbed. - Credit: Google

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Camden.

Police were called at 4.37am on Saturday, October 16, to a fight in Camden High Street near the junction with Jamestown Road.

A 26-year-old man was found suffering stab injuries and taken to hospital, where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating and there have been no arrests at this stage.

Anyone with information or witnesses who haven't yet spoken with police are asked to call 101, giving referencing 1384/16oct.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.