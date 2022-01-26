Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man allegedly 'shouted racist abuse' in Waterlow Park

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:14 AM January 26, 2022
Police are appealing for a man following two "racist abuse" incidents in Waterlow Park, Highgate

A man who allegedly "shouted racist abuse" at people in Waterlow Park on at least two occasions is wanted by police.

The Metropolitan Police has released an image of a person they would like to identify to in relation to the incidents.

Both reportedly happened in September last year in the Highgate park.

The first occurred on September 7 when a man and woman in their 20s reported they had been approached in Waterlow Park by a man who began shouting racial abuse and following them.

Officers attended and searched the park but the said the suspect had left the area.

The second report was made to police by a woman in her 40s on September 18 relating to incidents which occurred between late August and September 17.

If you recognise the man pictured, or know of his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6003/7Sep21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

