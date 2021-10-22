Jailed: Man who murdered friend Jack Ampadu in Kentish Town

Published: 8:36 AM October 22, 2021

Dwayne Stewart-Akers, 38, of Highgate Road, Kentish Town was found guilty of murder at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, October 15. - Credit: Met Police

A man will serve at least 25 years in prison for murdering a friend in Kentish Town.

Jack Ampadu, 37, was found with multiple stab wounds at flats in Highgate Road on Monday, February 15.

Dwayne Stewart-Akers, of Highgate Road, launched what police described as a "ferocious" attack on Jack, after an argument between the two.

He was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday (October 21) to life in prison and, if released, will remain on licence for life.

Stewart-Akers, 38, was found guilty of murder at the same court the previous week.

Jack Ampadu died at the scene of the fatal stabbing - Credit: Met Police

Det Ch Insp Claire Hine, the lead investigator, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked assault on a man who was – up until that moment – friends with the defendant.

“The ferocity of the attack was clear to see and left Jack Ampadu with a number of injuries which proved fatal.

"Shortly after the murder, Stewart-Akers pretended to be a victim but his ruse was identified and he was arrested by quick thinking officers.

“Our thoughts remain with Jack’s family. I can only hope that seeing the man responsible convicted and imprisoned will bring them some comfort.”

Police were called to a communal area at the Highgate Road flats just before 7.40pm on the night of the killing.

Jack died at the scene a short time later.

Officers were met by Stewart-Akers, who claimed that Jack and his friend were still fighting on the landing.

He left the scene but was seen running away by additional officers, stopped and arrested.

Detectives found that Jack had been visiting Stewart-Akers but had left the flat after the pair had rowed.

He was followed by Stewart-Akers onto the landing and then fatally attacked, which was caught on CCTV footage.

A post-mortem examination at St Pancras Mortuary gave the cause of death as a stab injury.

A second man who was arrested was later released with no further action.