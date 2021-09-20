Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago

Published: 6:45 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 6:55 PM September 20, 2021

Graham Harrison, 56, was sentenced to six years in prison. - Credit: Met Police

A man has been jailed for rape and indecency with a child after being found guilty of historic sexual abuse which happened over 35 years ago.

The crimes took place in north London in the late 1970s and early 1980s, starting when the victim was just seven-years-old.

At the time Graham Harrison, 56, of Newport Street Ryde in Isle of Wight, was aged between 14 and 17.

He was sentenced on September 17 following a two week trial at Wood Green Court in August.

Harrison, pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty, after a unanimous verdict by the jury of three counts of rape and two counts of indecency with a child.

You may also want to watch:

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

In 2017 the victim came forward to the police, more than 35 years after the initial offences, and an investigation was launched.

DC Adam Downs, from the Serious Sexual Offences Team, said: “Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for the Metropolitan Police Service.

“Rape and other serious sexual offences are devastating crimes that can have a lasting impact on victims, their families and communities.

“The sentence is a reminder that historic sexual abuse will always be taken seriously. It is never too late to report these types of offences. I would like to thank the victim for her strength and perseverance.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim to please report it. We will do all we can to investigate, so that perpetrators are brought to justice and victims receive the appropriate support.

“We have specially trained officers who work closely with highly skilled, specialist and emphatic partners to ensure that anyone who has experienced rape, or sexual assault, can have the access they need.”