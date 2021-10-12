Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley in Primrose Hill
A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Primrose Hill .
Nicole Hurley was stabbed to death in Broxwood Way shortly before 1am on October 10.
Police were called following reports of a disturbance and found the 37-year-old with stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family are being supported by specialist officers.
Jason Bell, 40, of Broxwood Way, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today (October 12).
He is charged with murder and false imprisonment in relation to a third party.
He was also charged with driving dangerously on October 10 and driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and with no insurance.
Bell was arrested on October 10 and was charged the following day.