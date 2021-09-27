Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man charged with Haringey murder and victim named

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:53 AM September 27, 2021   
Met police

Haringey man Ergys Koci, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene in West Green Road on Tuesday night (September 21). - Credit: Met Police

Police investigating the death of a 36-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a Haringey crime have charged a man with murder.  

On Friday, September 24, Briken Quni, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with the murder.  

Quni appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on September 25 where he was remanded to appear at the Old Baily tomorrow (September 28). 

This follows the death of the victim who has been identified as Ergys Koci from Haringey. 

Ergys was pronounced dead at the scene in West Green Road on Tuesday night (September 21), where he suffered multiple injuries.  

Following a post-mortem exam carried out at the Haringey Mortuary on September 24, Ergys cause of death was determined as a blunt force trauma to the head.

He also suffered several stab injuries.  

The victim's family have been informed and are being supported. 

Haringey News

