Man arrested on suspicion of being member of right-wing terrorist group

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:37 PM November 11, 2021
Terrorism arrest

A 35-year-old man was arrested at an address in north London on suspicion of membership to a proscribed organisation. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man was arrested yesterday in north London for allegedly being a member of an extreme right-wing group.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning - November 10 - at an address in the north of the capital.

As part of an investigation being led by the Met’s counter terrorism command, the address was searched and the man taken to a London police station.

He has since been bailed to a date in mid-December.

Enquiries continue.


