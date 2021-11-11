Man arrested on suspicion of being member of right-wing terrorist group
Published: 12:37 PM November 11, 2021
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A man was arrested yesterday in north London for allegedly being a member of an extreme right-wing group.
The 35-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning - November 10 - at an address in the north of the capital.
As part of an investigation being led by the Met’s counter terrorism command, the address was searched and the man taken to a London police station.
He has since been bailed to a date in mid-December.
Enquiries continue.