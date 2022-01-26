Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man arrested after car overturns on Camden Road

Sally Patterson

Published: 8:53 AM January 26, 2022
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a car overturned in Camden.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at approximately 11.50pm last night - January 25 - to reports of a car overturned on Camden Road.

Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended the scene.

Police said the driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition is not life threatening, the Met confirmed. The man was also arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Road closures were put in place following the incident, and these were lifted at around 5.30am.

